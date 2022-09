JAKARTA -- A joint venture involving Indonesia's Gojek will be able to supply 2 million e-motorbikes to help the ride-hailing group make its fleet all-electric this decade, the company's top executive has told Nikkei Asia.

Electrum was formed last year by energy group TBS Energi Utama and Gojek, itself one-half of GoTo, a superapp provider. It is meant to help Gojek achieve its net zero carbon emissions goals.