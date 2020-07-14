ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Technology

Google CEO Pichai pledges $10bn to digitize India

US tech sector ramps up spending in country as China tensions flare

Google CEO Sundar Pichai looks to work with the public and private sectors to realize a digital India.   © Reuters
AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Monday a roughly $10 billion fund that will invest in Indian businesses and infrastructure projects over the next five to seven years.

Pichai revealed the investment plan during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Google will apply the group's artificial technology to such fields as medicine, education and agriculture. The initiative seeks to boost internet access in India, with plans to develop a search engine in Hindi and other languages as well.

These efforts will realize the vision of a digital India, said Pichai, who was born and raised in the country.

Modi's government has been calling for foreign direct investment to offset the economic shock of the novel coronavirus-driven lockdown. One contingent ramping up investment has been U.S. tech giants.

The Indian market, home to a population of over 1.3 billion, has substantial potential for growth.

"Building products for India first has helped us build better products for users everywhere," Pichai said Monday at the Google for India event, referring to its GPay contactless payment system as an example.

U.S. tech groups have turned to the country after facing restrictions and technological frictions in China. Amazon.com has pledged to invest $1 billion in Indian small-to-midsize enterprises through 2025, while Facebook is injecting $5.7 billion into Jio Platforms, the telecommunications arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The opportunity appears to be ripe for U.S. businesses to move into India since the nation has moved to shut out China from its economy as a deadly border dispute resurfaces between the two countries.

At the end of June, India banned 59 Chinese apps from operating within its borders, a roster that includes the popular video platform TikTok. In April, the government started requiring investments originating from a country "that shares a border with India" to apply for state approval, marking a departure from automatic clearances.

