Google, Meta lift AI stakes in Asia amid ChatGPT hype

SINGAPORE -- Asia's artificial intelligence race is heating up, with U.S. tech giant Google and rival Meta, operator of Facebook, developing AI tools in a battle for regional clout amid a rush for ChatGPT-type applications.

As an advertising slump clips the earnings of the tech titans, the two companies see AI as a means to shore up services for their user bases in the region, with the Microsoft-backed chatbot ChatGPT capturing the imagination of web surfers through its ability to keenly reply to open-ended queries.