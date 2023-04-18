ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Google, Meta lift AI stakes in Asia amid ChatGPT hype

Facebook parent taps emerging tech for region's 'next billion users'

Meta and Google are both rushing to develop artificial intelligence tools in a battle for regional clout amid a rush for ChatGPT-style AI applications.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE -- Asia's artificial intelligence race is heating up, with U.S. tech giant Google and rival Meta, operator of Facebook, developing AI tools in a battle for regional clout amid a rush for ChatGPT-type applications.

As an advertising slump clips the earnings of the tech titans, the two companies see AI as a means to shore up services for their user bases in the region, with the Microsoft-backed chatbot ChatGPT capturing the imagination of web surfers through its ability to keenly reply to open-ended queries.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close