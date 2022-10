TAIPEI/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Google is preparing its largest-ever launch order for its latest mobile phone range as it takes on Apple, Samsung and other Asian rivals in a shrinking global market.

Google has requested more than 8 million units for its Pixel 7 range, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia. It has told several suppliers it roughly aims to double its smartphone sales for 2023 compared with this year, two people with direct knowledge said.