Google to expand local development teams in Asian countries

SINGAPORE/TOKYO -- Google plans to set up development teams for Asian countries as the U.S. tech giant looks to tailor its services to different cultures and habits.

Products "developed for the United States cannot just be translated into many cultures," Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan told Nikkei Asia. "To be successful locally, we have to invest in local cultural understanding" in Southeast Asia and other regions where internet users are increasing rapidly, said the search and advertisement chief.