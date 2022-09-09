ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Google to expand local development teams in Asian countries

Search giant targets growing new internet users, head of search and ads says

Google Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan said that "in certain countries, you have to have local teams that are very tuned in to the local culture and society." (Source photos by Getty Images and courtesy of Google) 
AKITO TANAKA, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent, and SHOKO SAIKI, Nikkei Staff Writer | U.S.

SINGAPORE/TOKYO -- Google plans to set up development teams for Asian countries as the U.S. tech giant looks to tailor its services to different cultures and habits. 

Products "developed for the United States cannot just be translated into many cultures," Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan told Nikkei Asia. "To be successful locally, we have to invest in local cultural understanding" in Southeast Asia and other regions where internet users are increasing rapidly, said the search and advertisement chief.

