TOKYO -- Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690 million) in Japan through 2024, as the company capitalizes on the Asia-Pacific region's growth, CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday.

In an interview with Nikkei in Tokyo, Pichai said that the company will invest 100 billion yen over the four years through 2024, and that part of those funds will be used for a data center.