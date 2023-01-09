Grab adds pay feature from Vietnam tech unicorn VNG

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Grab Vietnam added e-wallet ZaloPay to its ride-hailing app, marrying two of the Southeast Asian country's most popular platforms in the latest example of concentration in the fast-growing technology sector.

The two startups aim "to gain access to large consumer bases of each other," said a statement on Monday from VNG, the parent of Zalo and a contender to be Vietnam's only listed company in the U.S. Vietnamese are able to pay for Grab rides and delivery with Zalo in an echo of last year's partnership between Indonesian ride-hailing rival Gojek and Vietnam's biggest e-wallet, MoMo.