ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Grab adds pay feature from Vietnam tech unicorn VNG

ZaloPay used for rides, delivery in deal linking country's most popular apps

Grab Vietnam now allows payments via VNG's ZaloPay, posing the possibility of more concentration among popular smartphone apps in the Southeast Asian market of 100 million people. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Grab Vietnam added e-wallet ZaloPay to its ride-hailing app, marrying two of the Southeast Asian country's most popular platforms in the latest example of concentration in the fast-growing technology sector.

The two startups aim "to gain access to large consumer bases of each other," said a statement on Monday from VNG, the parent of Zalo and a contender to be Vietnam's only listed company in the U.S. Vietnamese are able to pay for Grab rides and delivery with Zalo in an echo of last year's partnership between Indonesian ride-hailing rival Gojek and Vietnam's biggest e-wallet, MoMo.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close