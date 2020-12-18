Hitachi High-Tech develops method to fast-test used EV batteries

TOKYO -- Hitachi High-Tech has developed a way to quickly evaluate the degradation and life span of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

The new method reduces the time it takes to test li-ion batteries, from several hours to a few minutes or even seconds, Hitachi High-Tech said. The company hopes to drive demand in the growing market for used EV batteries, which can find new life in forklifts and other industrial equipment, as well as home energy storage.

Hitachi High-Tech sees demand rising for used lithium-ion batteries as more drivers turn to EVs. By 2030, the company forecasts the annual global market for testing batteries will reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen.

The company used algorithms devised by Hitachi Ltd.'s Research and Development Group to develop the test process, which analyzes minute changes in battery current and voltage to determine battery usage. The measurements are then sent to a cloud-based system that quickly calculates results.

Determining the remaining capabilities of used batteries -- currently, a time-consuming manual process -- can be automated, squeezing a two- or four-hour chore into a few seconds. Notably, Hitachi High-Tech's new test method can be used with existing measurement equipment, minimizing rollout costs.

Li-ion batteries installed in EVs have a life beyond use in the vehicle. After refurbishing, they can be used in home and industrial applications, including telecom base stations.

As global environmental regulations stiffen and EVs begin to take over streets, fast usability tests of lithium-ion batteries are destined to become the norm. Conventional testing is laborious, hindering their commercial deployment for other uses.

A worker of a product inspection company diagnosing the degradation of lithium-ion batteries. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi High-Tech)

Hitachi High-Tech is so confident in its process that it is considering a pay-as-you-go billing system, among other customer-friendly services. It will also support related businesses in the Hitachi group.

The use of efficient, emission-free EVs is likely to further increase among fleet holders, such as car-sharing and shipping companies.

EVs are also expected to be used by mobility providers covering the first and last legs of trips inaccessible by public transport, indicating a growing need to evaluate batteries for reassignment in different sectors.