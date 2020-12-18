ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Hitachi High-Tech develops method to fast-test used EV batteries

Growing pile of old li-ion cells charges market for recycled energy

Hitachi High-Tech forecasts the annual global market for testing batteries will reach between $4.8 billion and $9.66 billion by 2030.
MASAYA SATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Hitachi High-Tech has developed a way to quickly evaluate the degradation and life span of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

The new method reduces the time it takes to test li-ion batteries, from several hours to a few minutes or even seconds, Hitachi High-Tech said. The company hopes to drive demand in the growing market for used EV batteries, which can find new life in forklifts and other industrial equipment, as well as home energy storage.

Hitachi High-Tech sees demand rising for used lithium-ion batteries as more drivers turn to EVs. By 2030, the company forecasts the annual global market for testing batteries will reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen.

The company used algorithms devised by Hitachi Ltd.'s Research and Development Group to develop the test process, which analyzes minute changes in battery current and voltage to determine battery usage. The measurements are then sent to a cloud-based system that quickly calculates results.

Determining the remaining capabilities of used batteries -- currently, a time-consuming manual process -- can be automated, squeezing a two- or four-hour chore into a few seconds. Notably, Hitachi High-Tech's new test method can be used with existing measurement equipment, minimizing rollout costs.

Li-ion batteries installed in EVs have a life beyond use in the vehicle. After refurbishing, they can be used in home and industrial applications, including telecom base stations.

As global environmental regulations stiffen and EVs begin to take over streets, fast usability tests of lithium-ion batteries are destined to become the norm. Conventional testing is laborious, hindering their commercial deployment for other uses.

A worker of a product inspection company diagnosing the degradation of lithium-ion batteries.  (Photo courtesy of Hitachi High-Tech)

Hitachi High-Tech is so confident in its process that it is considering a pay-as-you-go billing system, among other customer-friendly services. It will also support related businesses in the Hitachi group.

The use of efficient, emission-free EVs is likely to further increase among fleet holders, such as car-sharing and shipping companies.

EVs are also expected to be used by mobility providers covering the first and last legs of trips inaccessible by public transport, indicating a growing need to evaluate batteries for reassignment in different sectors.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close