Hitachi and University of Tokyo to join data portal consortium

Japan, whose lack of standardized data formats has stymied the distribution of useful data owned by different outfits, intends to clear the roadblock. (Nikkei Montage/Source photo by Akira Kodaka) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Hitachi, NTT Data, the University of Tokyo and other parties are forming an organization that intends to build a data search engine to promote the development of new products and services, Nikkei has learned.

Five organizations that promote data usage, including the Information Technology Federation of Japan, Japan's largest IT industry group, as well as the Data Platform Consortium will jointly set up the organization in December. A preparatory meeting will be arranged this month.

The new group will build a portal to store data previously owned separately by each organization and make it searchable. More than 130,000 sets held by companies, local governments and universities will be added in the initial rollout. These sets show, among other things, the inflow and spending activity of people in tourist destinations. They also include mapping and traffic congestion data.

The portal will offer information about the administrator of the data that companies and individuals want to obtain, as well as contact information. The prototype is set to be completed this autumn, and full-scale operations will begin after April.

The organization will also work on standardizing data formats. A lack of standards has stymied the distribution of useful data owned by companies and other organizations.

