This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- SES, a lithium-metal battery startup backed by leading carmakers including Honda, Hyundai, and GM, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Boston-based SES is building a 300,000 square-foot gigafactory in Shanghai, capable of producing 1 GWh of lithium-metal batteries annually by completion in 2023. (Photo courtesy of SES)

Company lists via SPAC as carmakers' electrification race heats up

