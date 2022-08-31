ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Honda chases next big thing in EVs: solid-state batteries

Race to develop next-generation cells heats up among automakers

Honda plans to release electric vehicles with solid-state batteries in the latter half of this decade.   © Reuters
SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.

Monday's announcement that Honda teamed with South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S. was not the automaker's first move in the sector. The company will spend 43 billion yen ($310 million) to launch a pilot production line that produces all-solid-state batteries, demonstrating that it is going all-in on the next-generation technology.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close