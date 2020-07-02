ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Technology

Apple races to push ahead with 5G iPhone mass production

Samsung sued by Panasonic-Sony OLED venture over patents

Japan aims to stop drain of possible military-use research tech

Apple to replace Intel processors for Macs with in-house chips

Technology

Hot around the collar? Japan has a wearable AC for you

Sony's device fits in the shirt while Fujitsu General features a neck-worn gadget

Sony's cooling and heating device fits in a pocket along the neck of a custom undershirt. (Photo by Kosuke Shimizu)
KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Just in time for the sweltering heat, Sony and Fujitsu General have come up with personal air conditioning that lets people keep their cool while they are out and about.

Sony began sales Wednesday of a device that tucks under the shirt. The Reon Pocket is worn in a slot at the back of the neck of a customized undershirt. The wearer uses a smartphone app to turn the temperature down, or up, as the device can absorb or generate heat.

The Reon Pocket was developed last year after Sony secured 66 million yen ($612,000) during a one-week crowdfunding campaign that summer. Judging that there was demand for the product, Sony went ahead and officially made it a business.

Sony set the suggested retail price at 13,000 yen for the device and 1,800 yen for the shirt. The Reon Pocket is available online and in domestic electronics stores. The product is expected to see great interest from corporate employees who are often out of the office. 

Fujitsu General's device uses electricity to cool the carotid artery in the neck. (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu General)

Another Japanese company, Fujitsu General, began offering in June a cooling device that wraps around the neck. It will be leased to businesses for workers at sites without air conditioning, such as in the construction industry. The price is expected to be less than 10,000 yen per unit a month.

Dubbed Comodo gear, the device cools the carotid artery in the neck using a so-called Peltier element, which changes temperature when electricity is applied. Water circulates around the neck and is brought to a unit worn on the waist equipped with a radiator and fan. It is powered with a lithium-ion battery and can operate on a three-hour charge.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close