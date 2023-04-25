ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Huawei diversifies in Vietnam with products for data centers

Mitsubishi, Vingroup also pile into services for Asia's 'next' cloud market

Huawei expands into products for data centers in Vietnam, where it also operates in the solar power, consumer electronics, and telco sectors. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Huawei is adding supplies for data centers to its offerings in Vietnam, where storage laws are stoking demand for cloud computing provided by the likes of Amazon Web Services and local unicorn VNG.

Growth will come from "booming" use of social media and other internet platforms, as well as the government's goal of "digital transformation," Huawei Data Center Product Manager Do Van Chung told Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of a recent industry event. The tech giant now sells rack cabinets that companies use for server systems, further diversifying its Vietnam business, which already includes telecommunications, solar power, and consumer electronics.

