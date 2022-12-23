Huawei licenses key tech to major European automakers

TAIPEI -- Huawei has licensed technology to top automakers including Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW and Porsche as the Chinese tech company seeks to turn its trove of patents into a new revenue source amid a U.S. clampdown on its core businesses.

The patent licensing agreements, reached during the second half of 2022, mean Huawei technologies will be used in 15 million of the 70 million cars produced globally each year, Alan Fan, global head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department, told Nikkei Asia.