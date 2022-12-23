ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Huawei licenses key tech to major European automakers

Deals with Audi, BMW and others help Chinese company withstand U.S. clampdown

Huawei has signed or extended more than 20 patent license agreements in 2022, says Alan Fan, global head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department.   © Reuters
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Huawei has licensed technology to top automakers including Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW and Porsche as the Chinese tech company seeks to turn its trove of patents into a new revenue source amid a U.S. clampdown on its core businesses.

The patent licensing agreements, reached during the second half of 2022, mean Huawei technologies will be used in 15 million of the 70 million cars produced globally each year, Alan Fan, global head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department, told Nikkei Asia.

