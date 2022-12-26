ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

India's 'hungry' market spurs hope for LinkedIn growth: Asia chief

Indonesian subtitles to be added to site's e-learning courses in 2023

Feon Ang, LinkedIn's managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan, is eyeing growth in India and Indonesia. (Nikkei montage/Kentaro Iwamoto/AP)
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Business platform LinkedIn sees growing opportunities in India and Indonesia as ambitious young professionals look to acquire skills and seek jobs through the platform, the U.S. company's regional head told Nikkei Asia.

LinkedIn already has about 96 million members in India -- vying with China to be the world's most populous country -- and 21 million in Indonesia -- the fourth most populous -- making them key markets for a platform with about 875 million global users. It now aims to further penetrate the two emerging markets, eyeing second and third-tier cities in India while preparing the Indonesian-language translation of its e-learning content next year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close