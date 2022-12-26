India's 'hungry' market spurs hope for LinkedIn growth: Asia chief

TOKYO -- Business platform LinkedIn sees growing opportunities in India and Indonesia as ambitious young professionals look to acquire skills and seek jobs through the platform, the U.S. company's regional head told Nikkei Asia.

LinkedIn already has about 96 million members in India -- vying with China to be the world's most populous country -- and 21 million in Indonesia -- the fourth most populous -- making them key markets for a platform with about 875 million global users. It now aims to further penetrate the two emerging markets, eyeing second and third-tier cities in India while preparing the Indonesian-language translation of its e-learning content next year.