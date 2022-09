JAKARTA -- An Indonesian joint venture is on its way to supplying 2 million e-motorbikes to ride-hailer Gojek, a deal Electrum's top executive told Nikkei Asia is being driven by climate change and rising fuel costs.

Electrum was formed last year by energy group TBS Energi Utama and Gojek, itself one-half of GoTo, a superapp provider. It is meant to help Gojek achieve its promise to make 100% of its fleet electric by the end of this decade, part of its net zero emissions push.