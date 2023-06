BEKASI, Indonesia -- A joint venture between tech giant GoTo and energy company TBS Energi Utama began construction of a new electric scooter factory on Friday, aiming to capture a demand boost from the Indonesian government's EV subsidy program.

"The production could reach up to 1 million units per year," said Pandu Sjahrir, CEO of Electrum, the joint venture in which each company has a 50% stake.