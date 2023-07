JAKARTA -- Indonesian superapp and e-commerce company GoTo on Wednesday made its GoPay app accessible throughout the country, as it looks to tap huge chunks of the population without bank accounts.

GoPay could previously only be accessed for payments via the apps of Gojek and Tokopedia, the ride-hailing and e-commerce companies that merged in May 2021 to form GoTo. Now, the launch of the payment-exclusive GoPay app enables the tech company to expand its user base beyond existing customers.