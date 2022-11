JAKARTA -- Indonesian tech giant GoTo said on Monday it recorded a net loss of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) for the first nine months of this year, widening by 75% from the same period in 2021, as the company continues struggling to turn a profit.

GoTo, which went public in April, also saidin a financial statement that revenue for the first three quarters through the end of September more than doubled to 7.9 trillion rupiah from the same period last year.