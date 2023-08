JAKARTA -- Indonesian superapp and e-commerce platform GoTo said on Tuesday it recorded a net loss of 7.2 trillion rupiah ($470 million) for the first six months of the year, narrowing significantly from the same period last year as the company slashes incentives, marketing costs and payroll.

GoTo said in a financial statement that the January-June figure compared with red ink of 14.17 trillion rupiah the year before. Revenue for the first half, meanwhile, doubled to 6.8 trillion rupiah.