Indonesia's GoTo racks up $955m loss in first half

Super app's revenue increases 32% even as profitability remains elusive

Indonesian super app provider GoTo has recorded another net loss. (Source photos by courtesy of GoTo) 
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian super app provider GoTo said on Tuesday it recorded a net loss of 14.17 trillion rupiah ($955 million) for the six months ended June, more than doubling from the same period last year even as revenue jumped 32%.

GoTo said in a financial statement that the first-half loss had widened from 6.6 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. Revenue for the first half this year rose to 3.3 trillion rupiah, it said. The results are GoTo's second since going public in April this year and underscore the challenge it faces in achieving profitability.

