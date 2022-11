JAKARTA -- Indonesian tech giant GoTo said on Monday it recorded a net loss of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) for the first nine months of this year, up 75% from the same period in 2021, as the company continues to struggle to turn a profit.

GoTo, which went public in April, also said that revenue for the first three quarters through the end of September more than doubled to 7.9 trillion rupiah from the same period last year.