Indonesia's Traveloka wins $300m investment led by BlackRock

JAKARTA -- Indonesian online travel unicorn Traveloka has secured $300 million in funding from institutional investors including U.S. asset manager BlackRock and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), the companies said on Thursday.

Allianz Global Investors and Orion Capital Asia, a Singapore-based private credit investment manager, joined the latest financing round for Traveloka, a leading online travel booking platform in Southeast Asia, as the apparent ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic feeds expectations of a further increase in regional tourism.