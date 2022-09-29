ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Indonesia's Traveloka wins $300m investment led by BlackRock

National wealth fund joins latest fundraising amid post-COVID travel boom

Traveloka is known as the Southeast Asian Expedia, which is one of its backers. (Photo by Rie Ishii) 
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian online travel unicorn Traveloka has secured $300 million in funding from institutional investors including U.S. asset manager BlackRock and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), the companies said on Thursday.

Allianz Global Investors and Orion Capital Asia, a Singapore-based private credit investment manager, joined the latest financing round for Traveloka, a leading online travel booking platform in Southeast Asia, as the apparent ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic feeds expectations of a further increase in regional tourism.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close