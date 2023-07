JAKARTA -- Indonesia's generative AI market is rapidly expanding, driven by the country's risk-taking entrepreneurs and innovators.

The sector is expected to reach $212.6 million this year, the largest in Southeast Asia, according to German research firm Statista. The growth represents a 10-fold increase from 2020, with the market projected to continue growing at an annual rate of nearly 30% to reach $1.15 billion by 2030.