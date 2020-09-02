Indonesia to digitalize state-owned enterprises for competitiveness

JAKARTA -- The Indonesian government is planning a big push to digitalize its state-owned enterprises, hoping to make them more efficient and to give a lift to startups by offering them venture capital thorough such SOEs and banks.

There are more than 100 state-owned companies in Indonesia and they wield massive influence in nearly all the country's main industries, including natural resources, chemicals, construction, transportation, plantations and finance. But that influence has allowed them to maintain many inefficient practices, something that Erick Thohir, the country's minister for state-owned enterprises, has been keen to rectify since taking the post last October.

His ministry now plans to direct three venture capital providers to invest in startups that have the potential to help SOEs digitalize. They are state telecom company Telekomunikasi Indonesia's VC unit, MDI Ventures, Bank Rakyat Indonesia's VC arm, BRI Ventures and Bank Mandiri's Mandiri Capital Indonesia, according to two people familiar with the matter.

They believe this could be a win for all involved: The ministry can move forward with its plan to make SOEs more efficient, while the startups will gain access to lucrative customers in SOEs, helping boost their business. A steady revenue stream will mean higher valuations, giving the venture capital specialists a chance to make good returns on their investments, should they decide to exit at a later stage.

Startups that are already in the portfolios of the three venture capital providers will also be part of the SOE digitalization effort.

"They are the only three SOEs that have a corporate venture capital unit, and in terms of digital savviness, they are ahead of the other SOEs," said a source who asked not to be named, as the plan is still under discussion within the ministry. "The grand plan is for the three of them [to lead] initiatives, be it collaboration, incubation. The main goal is to help the other less digitally savvy SOEs that have the potential in the digital market, going forward."

The SOE ministry has not responded to requests for comment.

As of last year, Indonesia had 114 state-owned enterprises. That number rises to 772 when all subsidiaries are included. Their assets are worth an estimated $560 billion and they are active in sectors from mining and infrastructure to telecommunications. Listed state-owned companies make up around a quarter of the Indonesia Stock Exchange's market capitalization, a sign of their economic clout.

International consultancy AT Kearney said in a report last year that "compared to local and global digital leaders, state-owned enterprises in Indonesia have relatively lower digital maturity." It added that "annual digital investment in these entities would need to triple over the next four to five years to ensure that they could catch up with advanced ASEAN economies."

The two sources mentioned PrivyID, a Jakarta-based startup, as a potential candidate for the SOE the digitization program. The startup operates a digital signature service, allowing clients to sign and send documents online. That could help SOEs cut costs and paperwork. Both MDI Ventures and Mandiri Capital are investors in the company.

The ministry's plan does not include the creation of a single fund for digital investment, and each VC provider will act individually.

MDI Ventures announced earlier in August the closing of its $500 million fund "in a bid to bolster the digital transformation agendas of Indonesia's SOEs at large."

The company said in a statement: "The new fund will be used to scale the existing agenda of Telkom Group, but with a couple of mission-critical updates. First, MDI Ventures will use the fund to invest in Indonesia-focused companies. It will then seek to plug its portfolio into not just one state-owned parent company, but all SOEs in the nation."

CEO Donald Wihardja also issued a statement at the time, saying SOEs "know they need to embrace digital business models more profoundly than ever before" to maintain a strong presence in the market. "By allocating this fund in accordance with the government's bold mission, and by partnering with local tech innovators, Indonesia's SOEs will be ideally positioned to thrive for generations to come."

Additional reporting by Ismi Damayanti.