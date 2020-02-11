Infographic: China takes 9-1 lead over US in tech patent hegemony

TOKYO -- China and the U.S. are competing to be the world's technological master 10 years from now, according to a Nikkei study of patent data in 10 categories, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and drones. Judging by the number of applications filed, China has pulled away in nine of the 10 categories, with tech giants Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding proving to be the major innovators.

According to another data set, one that measures patent quality, the U.S. remains a formidable force. By this yardstick, 64 of the global top 100 companies are currently American.

Nikkei and Astamuse, a Tokyo-based company that analyzes intellectual property data, conducted the study together. Patent filings studied were in 10 categories that are touchstones which countries use to gauge their competitiveness: Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, regenerative medicine, autonomous driving, blockchain, cybersecurity, virtual reality, drones, lithium ion batteries and conductive polymers.

The global number of patent applications in the 10 categories grew by double digits every year from 2010 through 2017, reaching 340,000 in 2019. China accounted for nearly 40%, while Japan and the U.S. each accounted for 20%.

In 2017, China submitted the largest number of applications in the nine fields it dominates. Its filings have been rapidly increasing in the categories of drones, AI and blockchain. The quantity of American applications surpassed Chinese applications only in quantum computing. The U.S. ranked No. 2 in seven categories. South Korea was No. 3 in eight categories. Japan, the No. 1 patent filer for over 30 years until 2005, finished No. 4 in seven categories.

China has four major innovators collectively known as BATH -- Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and Huawei Technologies. The number of Baidu applications broke the top 10 in four categories, and the BATH companies together have filed 6,000 applications since 2015.

However, "quality" is of the essence in patent filings. Nikkei and Astamuse jointly evaluated the quality of patents depending on original indexes like global impact. Among the 100 companies that made it into the top 10 of all categories, 64 are American, 18 are Japanese and eight are South Korean. China had only one company show up in this ranking.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is becoming more cautious regarding China's strengthening supremacy. Last year it banned companies from using Huawei equipment -- a move in sync with a U.S.A. Inc. desire to stop Chinese technology from becoming the global standard. The superpowers' battle for technological hegemony will only grow fiercer.