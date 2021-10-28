ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Inside the iPhone 13: Apple's rising costs revealed

Teardown of latest premium model shows where the parts -- and expense -- come from

In roughly 10 years, the total cost of the components in an iPhone has risen from around 23% of its selling price to 36% or more.
Nikkei and FT staff writers | North America

TOKYO -- What does it take to churn out the world's most iconic smartphones? Cutting edge-technology, a global army of suppliers -- and more money that it used to.

In roughly 10 years, the total cost of the components in an iPhone has risen from around 23% of its selling price to 36% or more. The price of cameras alone has shot up tenfold over that time.

To find out exactly where these parts --and the rising costs -- come from, Nikkei and the Financial Times collaborated with teardown specialist Fomalhaut Techno Solutions to take apart Apple's latest top-end smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The results of the teardown reveal a company under pressure to stay ahead of its rivals, even if it means sacrificing some of its margins to do so.

Explore the full interactive graphic here.

