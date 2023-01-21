Interactive quiz: How does AI generate images?

TOKYO -- Image generative artificial intelligence (AI), which creates elaborate images based on text input, has garnered attention recently. Elaborate AIs, such as the Stable Diffusion model developed by a British startup, have been released to the public.

How does AI produce images? Is it possible to distinguish between a human drawing and one done by AI? To help people understand image generative AI, Nikkei has come up with a quiz that challenges readers to identify which of two pictures using the same motif is created by AI.