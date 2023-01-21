ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Interactive quiz: How does AI generate images?

Image generative AI paints images from noise

Sophisticated AI technology can now produce images from text that are difficult to distinguish from works created by a human. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Image generative artificial intelligence (AI), which creates elaborate images based on text input, has garnered attention recently. Elaborate AIs, such as the Stable Diffusion model developed by a British startup, have been released to the public.

How does AI produce images? Is it possible to distinguish between a human drawing and one done by AI? To help people understand image generative AI, Nikkei has come up with a quiz that challenges readers to identify which of two pictures using the same motif is created by AI. 

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close