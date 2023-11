TOKYO -- Japanese household goods maker Iris Ohyama is installing about 100 industrial robots yearly at its factories in China as a way to deal with rising wages and promote automation.

"So far, 100 to 200 articulated-arm robots used in transportation and assembly have been introduced each year. Currently, we have approximately 1,600 units," said Naoki Kuramoto, manufacturing director for the company's operations in China. More robots of the same kind will be added in the future.