Jack Ma still Alibaba's 'biggest boss' as Daniel Zhang leaves cloud unit
Shake-up shows 'company needs deeper and more radical reforms,' manager says
Daniel Zhang made his name at Alibaba with a well-timed bet on China's "consumption upgrade," initiating the now annual Singles' Day shopping blitz on Nov. 11, 2009. (NIKKEI montage /Source photos by Reuters)
HONG KONG -- The surprise resignation of Daniel Zhang as head of Alibaba's key cloud unit has thrown a spotlight on the continuing influence of Jack Ma over the company he helped found and led for over two decades.
Zhang became CEO of Alibaba Group in 2015 and took over as chairman from Ma in 2019. Last December, he was tapped to lead Alibaba Cloud as well.