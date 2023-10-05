ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan EV battery tester expands capacity as demand ramps up

Manufacturer Espec beefs up services to tap into push for domestic production

Espec sells EV battery testers to manufacturers as well as offering its own testing services. (Photo courtesy of Espec)
MAMORU TSUGE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Japan's Espec will double its in-house testing equipment for electric-vehicle batteries, anticipating higher demand for its services from manufacturers as the government looks to promote domestic production.

The testing gear supplier will spend 800 million yen ($5.4 million) to expand to around 80 units by next year. The equipment measures the performance of batteries through repeated cycles of charging and discharging -- which typically degrades the capacity of the lithium-ion batteries that EVs mainly use -- and detects any abnormalities.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more