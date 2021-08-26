ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan, Europe and US app developers tie up to check IT giants

Google and Apple targeted over their dominance in distributing mobile apps

Digital service companies are pushing harder for the ability to distribute their apps to smartphone users without having to go through Apple or Google.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Smartphone app providers in Japan, Europe and the U.S. will work together in a bid to curb the influence wielded by tech giants such as Apple and Google, Nikkei has learned.

Japan's Mobile Content Forum, which is made up of around 80 app service companies, will join forces with the European Games Developer Federation. Together they intend to look into whether Apple and Google, both of which own powerful app distribution platforms that run on their smartphone operating systems, are pressuring smaller app providers.

The two organizations will share information on app providers as well as on the regulatory situations and lobbying activities in Europe and Japan. Through this exchange of information, Japanese companies intend to gain an edge in encouraging their government and related ministries to amend laws.

The Europe-Japan partners also plan to coordinate with the Coalition for App Fairness, a U.S. nonprofit group seeking app store reforms. Members include Epic Games, the developer of the popular game "Fortnite," and music streaming service Spotify.

Apple's and Google's mobile app stores are coming under increasing criticism from companies and regulators around the world for monopolizing the distribution of smartphone apps. The tech giants have been blasted for charging high fees and engaging in other anti-competitive behavior, such as favoring their own apps in search rankings.

In the U.S., Epic and Spotify, big digital players in their own right, have taken stands against Apple and Google, demanding app store reforms.

Japan, however, lacks app providers that can throw around their weight.

"In Japan," an executive at an app provider said, "there are many small companies, and it has been difficult to speak out for fear of retaliation."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more