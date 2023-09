TOKYO -- The Japanese and British governments will sign a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a prototype of a high-temperature gas reactor (HTGR), Nikkei has learned.

HTGRs are expected to contribute to carbon neutrality, as they can produce hydrogen as well as generate electricity. The U.S., China and other nations are also developing the technology. Japan and the U.K. will share knowledge, with the goal of commercially operating the reactors in the near future.