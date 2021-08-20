ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan burger chain lets staff work remotely with robots

Mos Burger tests machine that lets people with disabilities, others serve from afar

The OriHime Porter robot brings food to customers on trays, avoiding face-to-face interaction between customers and employees. (Photo by Kenta Ando)
KENTA ANDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Fans of Japan's Mos Burger now can order a meal and have it brought to their table without interacting face-to-face with an employee. But there is more to this month's robotic initiative than meets the eye.

The operator of the robot is not inside the burger shop at the parent company's Tokyo headquarters, or even nearby. In July, the company tested remote service run by a person living hundreds of kilometers away in northern Japan's Akita Prefecture. The operator suffers from a debilitating disease. 

Though the pilot program runs only until the end of August, Tokyo-listed Mos Food Services will evaluate the results as one possible solution to an anticipated staff shortage when the pandemic-hit economy reopens.

The OriHime Porter service robot, which features shelves for holding trays, wheels food from the kitchen to table. Customers also can interact with the operators of the robot, introduced in cooperation with local company Ory Laboratory.

In mythology, Orihime is also the name of a star-crossed weaver girl separated from her cowherd lover by the Milky Way.

The robot is not Mos Burger's first experiment with remote service. Employees working remotely can provide direct assistance to customers through a special self-checkout system that debuted in November 2020 at the Tokyo headquarters shop. This system itself is an upgrade of a pilot launched in July 2020 that lets customers chat with remote staff when placing an order.

The OriHime Porter runs between 2 and 5 p.m. on weekdays through the end of August at the store inside the building that houses the company's head office in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more