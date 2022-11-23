ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan contractor uses 3D printing to build curved-wall structures

Obayashi says new tech will lead to design freedom and reduced costs

A structure shown to the media that Obayashi built with 3D printing technology. (Photo by Shugo Tamura)
TAKAKO FUJIU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese construction company Obayashi Corporation recently unveiled a structure featuring curved walls and other parts built using 3D printing, showing off the potential for the technology as rising costs and labor shortages put pressure on the industry.

The walls of the structure were made with mortar sprayed by a robot arm from Yaskawa Electric, a major Japanese robot and automation specialist, at the Obayashi facility. Filling the walls with fiber-reinforced concrete gives them enough earthquake resistance to comply with the Building Standard Law, without using steel frames or reinforcing bars.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close