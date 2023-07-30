ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan deploys AI to detect false info on Fukushima water release

Foreign Ministry counters with multilingual videos assuring safety standards

Radioactive wastewater is stored in tanks at the Fukushima Diaiichi nuclear power plant.     © Kyodo
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is using artificial intelligence to identify "false information" on social media regarding the planned release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, seeking to quickly counter it with its own postings.

Japan's plan to release the water stored at the crippled power plant into the Pacific Ocean has raised concerns in neighboring countries, despite assurances from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Quickly detecting false online information will enable Japan to respond with its own science-based postings.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more