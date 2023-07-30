Japan deploys AI to detect false info on Fukushima water release

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is using artificial intelligence to identify "false information" on social media regarding the planned release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, seeking to quickly counter it with its own postings.

Japan's plan to release the water stored at the crippled power plant into the Pacific Ocean has raised concerns in neighboring countries, despite assurances from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Quickly detecting false online information will enable Japan to respond with its own science-based postings.