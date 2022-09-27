Japan flying car startup SkyDrive aims for 2025 commercialization

OSAKA -- Japanese flying car startup SkyDrive is accelerating the development of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle with the 9.6 billion yen ($67 million) it recently raised, setting its sights on a first commercial flight by the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Tokyo-based SkyDrive announced on Monday that it had raised the money from 13 Japanese companies, including Suzuki Motor, Kintetsu Group Holdings and MUFG Bank. Apart from research and development of the eVTOL aircraft and its flight operation system, the funds will also go toward the hiring of engineers.