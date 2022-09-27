ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan flying car startup SkyDrive aims for 2025 commercialization

Suzuki, Kintetsu and others invest $67m to help aircraft take off

Tokyo-based startup SkyDrive is hoping to be able to take participants at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka on trial flights in its flying car. (Image courtesy of the company)
SHOICHIRO TAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Japanese flying car startup SkyDrive is accelerating the development of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle with the 9.6 billion yen ($67 million) it recently raised, setting its sights on a first commercial flight by the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Tokyo-based SkyDrive announced on Monday that it had raised the money from 13 Japanese companies, including Suzuki Motor, Kintetsu Group Holdings and MUFG Bank. Apart from research and development of the eVTOL aircraft and its flight operation system, the funds will also go toward the hiring of engineers.

