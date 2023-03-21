ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan grants tax exemption to Big Tech after registering HQs

Tokyo pushes for easier consumer recourse against online harassment

Facebook parent Meta is among the IT companies that have registered their overseas headquarters in Japan following government requests.    © Reuters
RYOHEI YASOSHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will allow foreign technology companies an exemption for taxes resulting from registering their overseas headquarters in the country, the National Tax Agency says, as Tokyo encourages compliance with registration to give consumer greater recourse over online disputes.

Foreign companies with continuous operations in Japan are required to register their overseas headquarters with authorities here. The Justice and Internal Affairs ministries in March 2022 notified 48 foreign tech businesses that they were in violation of this rule.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close