ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan lawmakers join Clubhouse app to reach voters

Audio-only social media platform offers a way to connect without in-person events

A Clubhouse chat involving Japanese lawmakers from various parties: The app has won fans in Japan's parliament. (Photo by Susumu Kuronuma)
SUSUMU KURONUMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Look who's talking: Less than a year after its launch, and the month after it hit Japan, the voice-based chat app Clubhouse is finding fans among legislators for communicating with the public at a time when large gatherings are out of the question.

Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai participated in a study group on the platform Tuesday evening, discussing policies promoting the adoption of technology in society with such other guests as Jun Murai, a Keio University professor known as the "father of the internet in Japan." The roughly 50-minute talk attracted 2,000-plus people.

The event followed a chat with the public Monday hosted by four young lawmakers, including Takuma Miyaji of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Kazuma Nakatani of the Constitutional Democratic Party. Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, had also connected with constituents the same way that morning.

Launched in early 2020 by U.S. startup Alpha Exploration, Clubhouse is a by-invitation-only app that is part party line, part talk radio, part live podcast and part video-free Zoom call. Hosts and their guests talk, and users can drop in. The platform, which boasts more than 2 million users worldwide, offers opportunities to plan events featuring influencers.

Interest in the app spiked in Asia last week after American technology entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke on it. Clubhouse even picked up users in China, who gained access by changing country settings in Apple's app store. Chinese users engaged in unusually open discussions before the authorities blocked access.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more