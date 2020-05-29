ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan mountain retreat anointed as new smart city

Mount Rokko woos tech startups and workers seeking refuge from crowded Tokyo

The city of Kobe with Mount Rokko in the background.   © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
SHOYA OKINAGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KOBE, Japan -- A picturesque vacation getaway in the western Japanese city of Kobe has been named the site of a planned smart city as the pandemic stirs interest in country living.

Mount Rokko is popular with wealthier residents of the greater Osaka region and was once home to hundreds of corporate recreational facilities. But many such buildings were abandoned after Japan's bubble economy burst.

Now, Kobe aims to turn the area into a bustling hub for such cutting-edge technologies as artificial intelligence and big data. Mount Rokko will be transformed into a smart city by 2023 under plans announced Thursday, starting with renovating abandoned recreational facilities into offices.

"With the coronavirus outbreak, people are starting to feel the limitations of working in Tokyo," Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said. "There's been more interest in a slower-paced life outside the confines of the city."

Kobe initially aims to bring 10 or so tech startups and design agencies to the area. The city will provide up to 30 million yen ($279,000) in assistance for each renovation project.

In addition, Kobe will let companies test ultrafast 5G wireless networks on the mountain and will plan special events to promote exchanges between businesses that set up shop in the area. The city is also interested in wooing foreign companies once COVID-19 is under control.

Applications open in June for businesses interested in promoting and spearheading the Mount Rokko project. An innovation lab will also be launched in the area by March of next year.

Kobe eased environmental protections in Mount Rokko late last year to pave the way for new offices in the area.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close