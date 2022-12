TOKYO -- Japanese police have succeeded in decrypting corporate data locked by ransomware, Nikkei has learned, giving law enforcement a new tool to fight cybercrime.

Since April, teams at the National Police Agency have recovered data at three companies targeted by LockBit ransomware, according to a person familiar with the cases. Ransomware encrypts files on the target's systems, rendering them inaccessible, and demands payment to restore access.