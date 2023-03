TOKYO -- With Japan's first homegrown quantum computer debuting for access for research Monday, companies are racing to find applications that could lead to breakthroughs in such fields as automobiles, finance, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Japan's Riken research institute began granting outside users access via the cloud. "There is no end to problems that humanity wants to solve," said Yasunobu Nakamura, director of the Riken Center for Quantum Computing.