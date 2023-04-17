Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round

KANAZAWA, Japan -- With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Droneshow Japan, which launched in 2020 in this city in Ishikawa prefecture, is a one-stop shop for its namesake events. Its 15 employees, mainly engineers in their early 20s, handle everything from drone and autopilot software development to putting on choreographed shows, complete with music.