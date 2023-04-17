ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round

Local startup accelerator links fledgling business with resources to meet rising demand

Droneshow's event in Kobe for the 55th anniversary of action hero Ultraseven drew an audience of more than 100,000 people.
TAKUMI SASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KANAZAWA, Japan -- With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Droneshow Japan, which launched in 2020 in this city in Ishikawa prefecture, is a one-stop shop for its namesake events. Its 15 employees, mainly engineers in their early 20s, handle everything from drone and autopilot software development to putting on choreographed shows, complete with music.

