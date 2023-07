TOKYO -- Japanese industrial machinery maker Ebara will commercialize a technology that can efficiently recycle plastic without going through the cumbersome and costly process of separating trash, starting as early as 2030.

Currently, garbage mixed with plastics is often incinerated. To recycle plastics as a resource, they must be separated from other types of garbage like food scraps. Plastic bottles are often collected separately but cannot be recycled if they are noticeably soiled.