ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan's Fugaku keeps position as fastest supercomputer

Fujitsu-Riken model also ranks highest in AI performance and big data processing

Fugaku is the successor to Japan's K supercomputer, which ranked No.1 in 2011. The 130 billion yen ($1.22 billion) system became fully operational in March. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Fugaku supercomputer, developed by Fujitsu and Japan's national research institute Riken, has defended its title as the world's fastest supercomputer, beating competitors from China and the U.S.

Fugaku held the top spot on the TOP500 list by achieving a score of 442 petaflops, or quadrillions of floating point operations per second. In second place was IBM's Summit supercomputer, which scored just 148 petaflops. The ranking, compiled by an international panel of experts, is released every June and November.

Fugaku also topped three other categories including performance in artificial intelligence and big data processing capacity.

The next-generation supercomputer is the successor to Japan's K supercomputer, which ranked No. 1 in 2011. The 130 billion yen ($1.22 billion) system became fully operational in March.

Its high computing power has made it an ideal choice for pharmaceutical developments, as well as a way to analyze big data.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association plans to use Fugaku to help automakers develop vehicle structures that are more resilient by using AI to study collision impacts.

In developing Fugaku, Riken made sure companies could create software easily. This month, Fujitsu Japan started studying chemicals that can be used to treat COVID-19 by using Fugaku's high simulation capabilities.

Meanwhile, China and the U.S. are planning to launch supercomputers that can surpass Fugaku's performance as early as this year and to use them not only for industrial purposes but also military research, including in the development of nuclear weapons.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more