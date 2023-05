TOKYO -- Japanese researchers will use the homegrown Fugaku supercomputer to develop ChatGPT-style generative artificial intelligence under plans announced Monday.

The technology will be developed in the current fiscal year through March with an eye toward its release on a free-to-use basis in fiscal 2024. The Tokyo Institute of Technology has teamed up with Tohoku University, the Riken research institute, and Fukagu co-developer Fujitsu on the project.