Japan's METI to build new supercomputer to help develop AI at home

TOKYO -- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) will develop a supercomputer with a computing capability roughly 2.5 times greater than its existing machine as early as 2024. Under METI's supervision, the research arm will make it available through a cloud service to domestic companies developing generative AI.