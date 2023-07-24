ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's METI to build new supercomputer to help develop AI at home

Research arm will enhance country's top computing ability as early as next year

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, a research unit under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, currently operates its most high-performing supercomputer, ABCI. More than 3,000 companies in Japan have used the computer.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) will develop a supercomputer with a computing capability roughly 2.5 times greater than its existing machine as early as 2024. Under METI's supervision, the research arm will make it available through a cloud service to domestic companies developing generative AI.

