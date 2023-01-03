ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan's Riken plans quantum link to supercomputer Fugaku

Institute aims to launch hybrid computing in 2025, helping boost competitiveness

Fugaku, located in the Japanese city of Kobe, was the world's fastest supercomputer until it lost the crown to U.S.-built Frontier in 2022. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
AKIRA OIKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Riken research institute aims to bring quantum computing technology into real-world use by around 2025 through integration with the Fugaku supercomputer, a move that could help Japanese companies compete better in cutting-edge drugs, materials and other fields.

Quantum computers can be over 100 million times faster than conventional supercomputers, aiding in complex quantum and digital simulations. But existing quantum machines need to be kept in extremely cold environments, and they can be unstable and prone to errors.

