Japan's Riken plans quantum link to supercomputer Fugaku

TOKYO -- Japan's Riken research institute aims to bring quantum computing technology into real-world use by around 2025 through integration with the Fugaku supercomputer, a move that could help Japanese companies compete better in cutting-edge drugs, materials and other fields.

Quantum computers can be over 100 million times faster than conventional supercomputers, aiding in complex quantum and digital simulations. But existing quantum machines need to be kept in extremely cold environments, and they can be unstable and prone to errors.