Japan's Tohoku University grows as dream location for chip researchers

TOKYO -- Located in northeastern Japan, Tohoku University is one of the oldest national universities in the country, and with its well-known mottos of "research first" and "open-door policy" -- it was the first national university in Japan to accept female students -- it has long stood in high regard. But it is attracting new attention in the intensifying global competition for advancement in the cutting-edge field of semiconductor research.

"I can't forget how moving it was when I touched a semiconductor wafer for the first time," said Nguyen Thi Van Anh, assistant professor at Tohoku University's Center for Spintronics Research Network, with visible excitement.