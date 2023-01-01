ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Japan's Tohoku University grows as dream location for chip researchers

Japanese college is a magnet for aspiring researchers from overseas

Nguyen Thi Van Anh, assistant professor at Tohoku University's Center for Spintronics Research Network, saw an actual wafer for the first time when she took up a post at the Japanese university in 2018, more than 15 years after beginning her studies in Vietnam.
NAMI MATSUURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Located in northeastern Japan, Tohoku University is one of the oldest national universities in the country, and with its well-known mottos of "research first" and "open-door policy" -- it was the first national university in Japan to accept female students -- it has long stood in high regard. But it is attracting new attention in the intensifying global competition for advancement in the cutting-edge field of semiconductor research.

"I can't forget how moving it was when I touched a semiconductor wafer for the first time," said Nguyen Thi Van Anh, assistant professor at Tohoku University's Center for Spintronics Research Network, with visible excitement.

