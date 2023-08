TOKYO -- Misskey, a volunteer-supported social networking platform seeking to challenge Twitter, says it will form a limited company this month in a bid to improve efficiency and management as it struggles to keep up with rapid user growth.

Yoshiki Eto, an administrator of one of Misskey's major servers, and president of the new company, confirmed the plan to Nikkei Asia. The company will be named MisskeyHQ. The developer of the project, Eiji Shinoda, will also serve as a director.